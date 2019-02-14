Frank Lampard frustrated after Derby County fail to beat Ipswich Town

Frank Lampard was a disappointed man after Derby County were held to a 1-1 draw by struggling Ipswich Town.

Tom Lawrence gave the Rams the lead after just two minutes.

But they failed to seize the initiative and were pagged back by Jon Nolan’s 55th minute goal.

“From going 1-0 up in the early moments of the game, we didn’t play well enough to win it and we should have done,” Lampard told RamsTV. “There was a great chance for us there to take control of the game but we didn’t.

“No disrespect to Ipswich, and credit to them, they had a good go at it but we are trying to push up the league and push up the play-off spots and if you come here and get yourself in front then you have to do more with it.

“Our quality was down, it’s a simple fact. If you can’t keep the ball well enough and you keep giving it away then you give a team a chance and their equaliser was coming, as far as I was concerned.

“I felt it at half-time because we kept giving the ball away. It was a common thing throughout the night, we’re usually better than that but we weren’t today.”