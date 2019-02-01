Frank Lampard praises defending as Derby County draw at Preston North End

Frank Lampard hailed his back four after Derby County battled to a 0-0 draw at Preston North End.

The below-par Rams missed out on the chance to climb to fifth in the table in the process.

They shaded the first half with Harry Wilson hitting the woodwork twice.

But the promotion-chasers never got going after the break as the host’s dominated leaving the visitors unable to register a single shot on target all game.

Despite that, Lampard was delighed with his side’s resolute defending and determination to get something from the game.

“It was a hard earned point, we had the better chances in the first half, Harry Wilson especially,” he said.

“The second half was tough and we were up against in the first 25 minutes. We had to regig it and change tactics a bit when Martyn Waghorn went off.

“We brought on fresh legs, but it was a difficult game and we have to be happy with the point.

“Preston have a good team, they have a good mix and play good football . They are difficult opposition.

“We created the better chances in open play. We know what Harry Wilson can do, we changed his role to get him further forward and he was unfortunate not to score tonight.

“This is a tough place to come. They are very physical and we were short on second balls but credit to preston, they came out and put us under pressure.

“Sometimes you just have to dig in and stay in the game.

“We defended well and put our bodies on the line, which you need if we are to be successful.

“Credit to the back four, especially the centre-backs for all the balls they headed away. They kept us in the game and got us the point, we needed that.”

