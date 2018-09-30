Gladiators hit bottom after seventh successive defeat

Matlock Town sunk to the bottom of the Northern Premier League after their seventh successive league defeat, a 3-2 loss at Farsley Celtic.

It was a much improved performance that deserved a poin, but the Gladiators maintained their season average of conceding three goals in a game.

The visitors gave a debut to keeper Ross Durrant, signed from Alfreton Town the previous day, and man of the match Marcus Marshall scored both goals in his most effective performance so far.

The Gladiators shook Farsley by going ahead in the 13th minute.

Captain Cleveland Taylor’s corner was glanced in by Marshall, who had won the flag kick with a strong run down the right.

After Michael Williams was forced off with a hamstring injury, Farsley hit back with two goals in as many minutes to turn the game on its head.

A 39th minute free kick lofted in from the left gave the unchallenged James Spencer the chance to loop in a header before the striker then fired past Durrant from the edge of the box.

At half-time Jordan Chapell replaced Bradley Beatson and immediately looked busy as Matlock altered formation from three central defenders to 4-4-2.

A Craig Westcarr header and a Tom Davie shot were both too high and harmless before Matlock equalised in the 66th minute.

A long clearance from Taron Hare outwitted the home defence and Marshall, not giving up the cause, charged down keeper Kyle Trenerry’s clearance and slotted in.

However, Matlock’s joy was shortlived as three minutes later Farsley netted the decider. William Hayhurst’s shot was deflected behind for a corner, which was flicked on for Jack Higgins to stab home at the far post.

Davie twice went close to an equaliser for the Gladiators.