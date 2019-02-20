Grantham changes render Matlock Town scouting mission a waste of time

Matlock head to Grantham Town on Saturday and Frecklington admitted that his scouting mission on the Gingerbreads when they lost at home to Workington on 2nd February is likely to count for nothing.

Grantham have since replaced their manager and the majority of their squad, beating South Shields at home in the first game of the new era before suffering a narrow 2-1 defeat at Whitby last weekend.

“It was probably a wasted journey,” he said. “They’ve brought in nine or 10 new players and I understand they’re adding more this week so we go into the unknown.

“I certainly don’t expect a repeat of the 7-0 win we had at our place and they’ve got quite a few lads that I know about. Grantham were also interested in getting me during the summer.

“With us having a couple of ex-Grantham boys (Michael Hollingsworth, Chris Salt), Grantham having Adam Smith who was at Matlock, there’ll be a fair amount of spice in the fixture.

“I’m expecting a tight game, desperate for the win as we are.”

Matlock will give fitness tests to both Wiley and Tempest at training on Thursday to see if they can be included in Saturday’s squad.

Definite non-starters are Marcus Marshall, who is still awaiting scan results on his knee injury, plus Jordan Chapell and Cleveland Taylor, who are still two to three weeks away from a return.

Meanwhile Sheffield United have now asked Ashton Hall to go for a week’s trial.

Hall has recently spent a fortnight with the Blades’ Championship rivals Leeds United and is awaiting further news from the Elland Road club.