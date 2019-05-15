Hectic start for Matlock Town boss Steve Kittrick

New Matlock boss Steve Kittrick says it’s been a hectic first week in charge of the Gladiators with lots more hard work to come.

Kittrick was appointed last week alongside assistant Chris Bolder, but has already seen Bolder opt to take up the management post at newly-formed North Ferriby FC.

But the new man is keen to move on.

He said: “Everything was going well until I got the call from Chris (Bolder) saying he’d be taking the North Ferriby job, but that’s water under the bridge now and we move on.

“I’m spending a lot of time getting around people, seeing people and seeing what I need and don’t need. It’s hectic at this time of year anyway but I’ve never known it as hectic as it is now with players wanting to sort deals quickly in time for next season.”

Kittrick says he will be picking the brains of club physio Mark Mullins and goalkeeping coach Adam Sollitt about the existing Matlock squad and also talking to skipper Adam Yates.

But the Matlock boss is well aware of the need to move swiftly and decisively with players up for grabs and with clubs already announcing signings.

“I’m looking to secure two or three new players this week,” said Kittrick on Tuesday morning. “I spoke to two players last night and will be talking to another three later this week. I’ll also be getting round the players we already have to see how the land lies.

“I’m also hoping to announce my new assistant shortly so it’s all go at the moment.”

Meanwhile the Gladiators have frozen season ticket prices and matchday admission charges for the 2019/2020 season.

Season tickets will cost £180 for adults and £115 for concessions but fans who purchase their season ticket prior to August 1 will have a reduced cost of £160 for adults and £105 for concessions and also be eligible for free admission to the Gladiators’ home pre season friendlies.”