Home tie for Matlock Town in FA Trophy third round

Matlock Town will face Southern League Premier Central opposition in the third qualifying round of the Buildbase FA Trophy.

The draw, which was made public on Monday lunchtime, gives the Gladiators another home game, against either Barwell or Redditch United, whose tie was postponed due to bad weather at the weekend.

Barwell host Redditch on Tuesday night to see if they can make a return to Matlock having been members of the Northern Premier League before the non-league pyramid was reorganised 18 months ago.

Barwell will probably be favourites to progress, having home advantage and sitting in a mid-table spot while Redditch are currently second bottom of the division.

A first-half Spencer Harris penalty was sufficient for Matlock to beat Ashton United on Saturday after winning 2-1 at Carlton Town in the previous round. It gave Matlock an extra £3,000 prize money with the winners of the upcoming game netting £3,750.

The tie at the Proctor Cars Stadium will take place on Saturday, November 23.