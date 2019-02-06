IN PICTURES: Derby County v Hull City in the 21st century
Derby County take on Hull City this weekend at Pride Park.
Here, we look back at some of the matches played between the sides at Pride Park since the turn of the century.
1. 2001
Chris Riggott (left) and Hull's Gary Alexander in action in the Worthington Cup.
Getty
2. 2001
Hull's Julian Beresford takes on Youl Mawene in a Worthington Cup clash.
Getty
3. 2001
Mike Price of Hull City takes on Daniele Daino in the Worthington Cup clash.
Getty
4. 2007
Jay McEveley gets away from Stephen McPhee
Getty
