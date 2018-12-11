Income down by £20,000 but Matlock Town still report a surplus

Income at Matlock Town was down by more than £20,000 on the previous year, it was reported at the club’s annual general meeting on Monday night.

However, treasurer Jeremy Taylor said expenditure had been cut by about £10,600, resulting in a surplus of £10,289 for the financial year ending May 31 2018.

The meeting heard that Matlock’s finances had been hit by poor form in the FA Cup and FA Trophy, in stark contrast to the previous season when they had excellent runs in both competitions.

This affected attendances for cup games, while gate receipts for league games were down by about 12 per cent, mainly because of bad weather causing postponements of some Saturday fixtures.

Taylor said: “We get better crowds on Saturdays, but we lost several games because of excessive snow or rain. When we play in midweek, we notice a significant drop in crowd numbers.”

Taylor also reported that the club’s wage bill increased slightly, but savings were made in pitch and ground repairs. “This is down to our marvellous volunteers,” he said. “We are very fortunate to have them.

“Their hard work, plus the donations we receive from the social club and other avenues, has been key to me being able to present this surplus figure. It’s not a big surplus, but a surplus nevertheless.”

Chief executive Keith Brown also praised the volunteers, but stressed that the club still needed some new, young blood to help out on matchdays and to join the management committee.

Manager Dave Frecklington said the team were determined to push for the promotion play-offs, hailing the backing from supporters as “fantastic”.