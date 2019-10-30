James Milner keen on new Liverpool contract despite link to Leeds United return, plus other Sky Bet Championship news

Here are the latest stories doing the rounds in the Sky Bet Championship on Wednesday, October 30:

Former Leeds United ace James Milner has revealed he's fully focused on securing a new contract with Liverpool, which will come as a blow to Whites fans hoping to see him back at Elland Road next season. (The Athletic)

Ex-Leeds star Danny Mills has claimed that the Whites' star loanee defender Ben White will prove to be a real asset for Brighton, and is likely to be sold for a "fortune" in the future. (Football Insider)

Stoke City boss Nathan Jones has confirmed that midfielder Nick Powell has suffered a further setback, picking up a fresh injury during recovery from an initial lengthy layoff. (Stoke Sentinel)

Preston North End midfielder Billy Bodin has committed his future to the Lilywhites by signing a new contract, which will see him stay at Deepdale until at least 2021. (Lancashire Evening Post)

Blackburn Rovers have brought in Manchester City starlet Timi Sobowale in on a trial, as they look to add some more quality to their U23 side with the Ireland youth international. (The 72)

Millwall's new manager Gary Rowett has claimed that he will have the club's backing to make signings in January, but will let his current crop of players prove their worth first over the coming weeks. (South London Press)

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan has suggested that his current form won't see him earn a call-up to the next Scotland squad, despite finding some fine form under Garry Monk of late. (Sheffield Star)

West Bromwich Albion and Fulham are said to be battling it out to sign non-league star Ronald Sobowale, who is on trial with Middlesbrough after scoring 11 goals in 12 games for Whyteleaf. (Daily Mail)

Brentford striker Marcus Forss looks likely to return to the club from his loan spell with AFC Wimbledon in January, but could be set for a Premier League move with the likes of West Ham and Brighton interested. (Team Talk)