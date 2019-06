Matlock boss Steve Kittrick has confirmed his fifth new signing of the summer with the arrival of 22-year-old defender Jordon Cooke from Stamford.

Cooke, once of Scunthorpe United, Doncaster Rovers and Lincoln City, can operate as a right back or central defender.

His non-league career saw him have spells at both Buxton and Worksop Town and also a four-game spell for North Ferriby in the Conference during 2016.