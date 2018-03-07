Jordan Wells enjoying his career at Matlock Town academy

Matlock Town U18’s captain Jordan Wells says playing regular football has helped him overcome the disappointment of being released by Chesterfield.

Wells, who is on a duel registration from Mansfield Town, was let go by Spireites before joining the Gladiators.

And Wells couldn’t be happier with how it has gone.

“Obviously when you first get released from a team you’re a bit disappointed,” he said. “but in football there’s a lot of lows and a lot of highs.

“Coming down a level is doing me good cause it gets you back to where you want.

“Coming here has helped me loads development wise, playing regularly, it’s done me a lot of good.”

And the 17-year-old also knows he must maintain the highest standards after being given the captain’s honour.

“You feel more pressure because more people look to you, but in the game, you have to handle those things,” he said.

“The first team gaffers see that you’re the captain, you’re the leader, you are the role model for the squad and as a role model you want to set good standards and get off to a good start.”