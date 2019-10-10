Kids, families and dogs mark Non League Day

Matlock Town will mark Non League Day on Saturday by hosting Derbyshire rivals Mickleover Sports at the Proctor Cars Stadium - and youngsters, families and even dogs are set to be made very welcome.

It is the first time for a number of years that the Gladiators have been at home for the occasion.

Non League Day encourages clubs at the lower end of the footballing pyramid to showpiece the game on a day when when the Premier League and Championship clubs, plus a fair number of EFL teams, are idle due to international action.

Matlock have issued complimentary tickets to local schools to encourage youngsters to come along and bring their families and friends with them.

People with dogs are also being encouraged to bring their four-legged friends to the game.

There will also be a children’s penalty shoot-out contest taking place during the interval.

Matlock Town Juniors, Ashover Juniors, Bakewell Town Juniors and Tansley Juniors wil all take spot kicks against Gladiators goalkeeping coach Steve Shuttleworth.

Matlock Town junior sides will be acting as mascots on the day.

“It’s unusual for us to be home on Non League Day so we’d like to invite particularly people that haven’t been before to come down and sample non league football and see what we have to offer here at Matlock Town,” said chairman Tom Wright.

“We’re particularly pleased to have local youth players taking part in the penalty shoot-out. which is great for the youngsters and should provide good half-time entertainment.

“They’ll also have chance to meet our players and management team as will those acting as mascots.

“Please come down and enjoy what hopefully will be a great day.”

Matlock will also be paying respects to former player and manager Mick Fenoughty.

Mr Fenoughty died, aged 72, last Thursday.

A minute’s silence will be held prior to kick off in tribute to the Gladiators’ all-time appearance record holder, who played 673 games for Matlock and scored 100 goals.

A one club man, his stay at Matlock lasted a little under 15 years.