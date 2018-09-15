Lampard blames frustration for red cards and poor Derby County display

Frank Lampard says a series of frustrating decisions from the match officials compounded his Derby County side's disappointing display in the 1-0 loss at Rotherham on Saturday.

Tom Lawrence was sent off for a foul in the second-half in the midst of a hot pot of emotion following some previous strong tackles, Lampard himself then being sent to the stands for wandering 20 yards down the touchline to remonstrate with one of the assistant referees.

Frank Lampard walks away having been sent off by referee Peter Bankes. Photo by Jez Tighe.

But the Rams boss said it was a bad afternoon all round for his side irrespective of the bad-tempered nature of the match.

He said: "It was a frustrating afternoon. Rotherham deserved to win, there's little doubt about that, as we didn't move the ball quickly enough nor were we alert enough to second balls.

"But it was one of those games where pretty much everything went against us. It's not an excuse, as this is the Championship and we'll get games like this, but it contributed to the defeat.

"I don't know why the penalty was given, I'm not sure the ref does either as they've guessed it from 40 yards away. Then I felt we should have had a penalty for handball which is why I left the technical area, but really that was really down to a culmination of what I thought were poor decisions."

Lampard questioned the decision to send Tom Lawrence off, although he again felt the Welshman was more a victim of circumstance, something Millers boss Paul Warne had also felt regarding the challenge.

The Rams boss said: "If Tom left the ground then it's a red, but Tom said he didn't. It was a very late tackle and maybe it was a red card but then their captain (Richard Wood) should have gone for two yellows prior to their goal but the second wasn't given.

"Overall, we didn't play well and that's the most disappointing thing for me. We didn't do the things well that we'd worked on in training and we weren't good enough around the penalty area when we got in dangerous positions.

"But the frustration will go and we'll gather ourselves and prepare for Blackburn on Tuesday."

