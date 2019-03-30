Lampard delighted with manner of victory as Derby County hit six

Frank Lampard was full of praise for his players after they put six goals past Rotherham United on Saturday.

The 6-1 win came after a 17-day break from action and put Derby back in the top six ahead of Middlesbrough's game at home to Norwich later in the day.

And the Rams boss was delighted with the display.

He said: "The performance was top level and just how I want us to play,

"It all came together today and the way we scored the goals was pleasing too, because we've been playing well and not scoring enough recently so that was something we needed to rectify.

"If we play like that we will give anyone a hard time as we were as clinical as we needed to be."

Lampard also praised the returning Mason Mount, who came back into the side after two months out injured and scored one of the six goals.

He said: "Mason played as if he'd never been away. He's worked very hard to get fit and came back and played as he did before he was injured.

"The whole team were excellent. The movement and the way we switched play all came together and it was all about taking our moments which we did."

Derby now prepare to head to Brentford next Saturday.