Lampard disappointed with goals conceded as Derby County lose to Sheffield United

Frank Lampard cut a frustrated figure after seeing his Derby County side lose 3-1 at Sheffield United on Boxing Day.

Goals from Billy Sharp, David McGoldrick and Leon Clarke proved the difference in a feisty encounter that saw Harry Wilson level with a trademark free-kick to make it 1-1,

And Lampard felt it was a fair result.

"We weren't good enough in the last half-an-hour and that's disappointing as mistakes cost us the game," he said.

"The first-half saw us play well and I thought the two offsides given against Jack Marriott when he was through on goal both times were incorrect.

"We'd negated the amount of possession they had very well and when we got back to 1-1 we should have gone on to do better, but I'm disappointed with the goals we've conceded as you can't allow those things to happen against good sides like this.

"The goals changed the atmosphere as it meant the fans got behind them and in a passionate place like this against a side with good players, it means you're up against it."

The Rams are back in action on Saturday when they head to second-placed Norwich, who came from 3-0 down to draw with Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day. Middlesbrough then visit Pride Park on New Year's Day.

Lampard added: "We were hard to play against for a long time today and we have to repeat that. We are still in a good position, albeit one that could be better, and we have a good squad. Whether we can add to it is unclear at the moment and it's a discussion we're having - we don't have the funds of some teams in the Championship, nor did we last summer, but of course I'd like to add some faces if we can."