Lampard frustrated by Derby display as Millwall take the points

Frank Lampard bemoaned a lack of imagination from his Derby side after they lost 1-0 to Millwall on Wednesday night.

Jed Wallace's second-half winner left the Rams beaten in a game where they didn't manage a shot on target until second-half stoppage time.

And Lampard felt it was a good opportunity wasted.

He said: "Millwall defended well but we weren't quick enough and didn't have enough imagination with the ball.

"They then scored with their only shot on target and it came from our mistake.

"If we're not at our best we should draw that game 0-0, not lose it, and although we caused them more problems defensively, when critical moments came we made the wrong decisions.

"The switch to 3-5-2 was to utilise the width of the pitch and I felt it worked well in that other than the goal, Millwall didn't really worry us too much and we looked comfortable at the back - all they really threw at us was long balls and set pieces until they scored."

Derby now prepare to visit arch rivals Nottingham Forest on Monday night, looking to get back to winning ways.

Lampard added: "Not much motivation should be needed for that game but we can't put one game over another in terms of importance, we need to win them all if we want to be up in the promotion picture.

"We were on a good run going into the last two league games and now need to find form again."