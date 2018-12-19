League One and Two Live: Blackburn Rovers striker wanted by a host of League One and Two clubs and Peterborough United set to re-sign fans favourite on January 1 Transfer talks continues to hit the headlines in League One and Two - and we’ve got it covered. Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don’t forget to refresh. Derby County keen to sign Finnish star Glen Kamara Championship Live: Derby County and Nottingham Forest’s rivals plot transfer window business