Leeds tipped to sign Manchester City star, while Sheffield Wednesday’s new boss makes plea to players and Stoke City’s manager begs for time

Leeds United have been tipped to sign loanee Jack Harrison permanently from Manchester City in the summer, due to an option-to-buy clause that exists in the current deal. (Football Insider)

Wolverhampton Wanderers are still keen on Leeds star Kalvin Phillips, despite him signing a new long-term deal, because his new contract apparently has a ‘get-out’ clause should the Whites not secure promotion. (Daily Star)

Sheffield Wednesday’s new manager Garry Monk has revealed he told his squad he wants them to ‘strive for more’ and will look to ensure a positive mentality both off and on the pitch. (Sheffield Star)

Josh McEachran is currently on trial with Birmingham City after a summer in which he failed to secure a contract with Sheffield Wednesday, despite having a similar spell with the Owls. (Birmingham Mail)

Stoke City manager Nathan Jones has urged the club to give him the time necessary to turn around their fortunes this season as his side currently sit slumped at the bottom of the table. (Stoke Sentinel)

Middlesbrough look to have been dealt a blow ahead of the Championship’s return this weekend after Rudy Gestede suffered a thigh injury while on international duty with Benin. (The 72)

Hull City goalkeeper George Long has said he had ambitions to play in the Premier League, and believes he can get there with the Tigers in the future. (Hull Daily Mail)

New Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley has claimed he wouldn’t have been able to ‘live with the regret’ had he turned down his move from Lincoln City. (BBC Sport)

Brentford skipper Pontus Jansson has expressed his delight at seeing his former Malmo coach Andreas Georgson join the Bees’ set-up after the club announced the backroom-staff appointment. (Football League World)