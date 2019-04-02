Leeds United target Portsmouth defender Matt Clarke - and the rest Tuesday’s League One and Two news

Portsmouth defender Matt Clarke is wanted by Leeds United and Stoke City, according to reports.

The 22-year-old has started every League One game for Pompey this season and put in a Man of the Match display in Sunday’s Checkatrade Trophy win over Sunderland.

Clarke’s future has been the subject of much speculation over previous transfer windows with the Championship duo the latest clubs to be linked.

The Times believes a £4million bid could be enough to tempt the Blues into selling their star performer.

Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton has accused Accrington Stanley as being “disrespectful”.

Barton warned Stanley chairman Andy Holt to be careful about his conduct on Twitter after taking offence at his comments about Fleetwood’s finances.

Holt was himself responding to Barton’s comments about the Wham Stadium pitch, which the Town boss criticised after Saturday’s 1-0 win.

Three Championship clubs are chasing Bristol Rovers striker Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Reports claimed last week a host of second tier clubs were chasing Clarke-Harris and the Daily Mail have named Hull, Preston and Reading among those interested.

The 24-year-old has hit red-hot form since his January switch from Coventry City, netting nine goals in 12 appearances.

Gas boss Graham Coughlan recently backed Clarke-Harris to become a Championship player in the near future.

Northampton Town boss Keith Curle has continued to heavily-criticise his players, revealing he has no choice but to play ‘ugly’ football because he ‘doesn’t trust’ them to carry out ‘the simple basics’.

Curle’s style of football has been questioned by some supporters after back-to-back defeats - but the former England defender has hit back.

It seems Curle feels his hands are tied as the current players are either not good enough or not willing to respect the ‘fundamentals’ of the game.