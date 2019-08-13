Long-running charity cup match in Darley Dale yields goals and cash

One of the longest-running charity fixtures in the Matlock area, the Darren Hibbert Community Cup football match, failed to disappoint once again, yielding a hatful of goals and cash.

The match was between the under-30s and over-30s of Darley Dale Lions and Darley Dale United, and ended in an entertaining 5-5 draw.

The sides could still not be separated after a penalty shootout, which finished seven apiece, and so the cup was shared.

More importantly, a total of £479 was raised for charity, with help from shirt sponsors and producers, the Square and Compass pub and Creation Studios.

The senior side took an early lead through a deflected corner, whipped in by Lee Boden, but the U30s responded with goals from Kyle Smith and Jack Stephenson.

It was 2-2 by half-time after a superb, deft header from the battling Matthew Dennis, but just a minute inside the second period, Sam Toft regained the U30s’ advantage.

High drama followed as Nick Coates blazed a penalty over the bar for the seniors, only for a re-take to be ordered which Nik Baker converted.

Gaz Whitworth headed them in front at 4-3 and although a Dan Williams strike and an Anthony Williams own goal edged the U30s ahead again, Baker’s second spot-kick sealed the draw.