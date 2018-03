Derby County fans braved the big freeze as the Rams’ match on Saturday against promotion rivals Fulham was one of few across the country to go ahead.

Two first half goals earned the visitors a 2-1 win as they leapfrogged the Rams in the Championship play-off places, despite a second half Tom Huddlestone strike.

Photographer Howard Roe captured the faces in the crowd.

MATCH REPORT AND REACTION



MATCH GALLERY