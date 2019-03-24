Luke Hinsley leaves Matlock Town

Striker Luke Hinsley has left Matlock Town after accepting an offer from one of his former clubs, Evo-Stik NPL First Division East outfit Frickley Athletic.

Hinsley, 28, was with the Gladiators for just under six months after starting the campaign at now wound-up North Ferriby United.

Hinsley netted against Matlock for Ferriby in Matlock’s 5-2 win on Humberside on 2nd October, but three weeks later made a sensational debut for Matlock, joining top scorer Craig Westcarr in netting a hat-trick as Matlock thumped Grantham Town 7-0.

Hinsley scored nine goals in 22 full and substitute appearances.

Matlock boss Dave Frecklington said: “With the transfer deadline (coming up) the last thing I wanted to do was keep people after the deadline and if things don’t work out, they’ve no club to go to.

“After Frickley put an offer in, I couldn’t guarantee Luke games and looking at next year it was probably best for Luke to move on.

“I’ve nothing but praise for Luke, he’s been excellent here in terms of his attitude and commitment — and he’s scored some important goals. With Jonny Margetts coming in and also Nyle Blake, we needed some pace and some quality to help the others up there. One had to go.”