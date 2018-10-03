Manager praises Gladiators after victory

Dave Frecklington was pleased to see a vital first win as Matlock Town boss lift his side off the bottom of the table on Tuesday night.

The 5-2 win at North Ferriby United (see page 36) ended a run of seven straight defeats, and left Frecklington a happy man.

He said: “Apart from a sloppy short spell and conceding twice late in the first-half again, we bossed the game. It was a crazy spell but we hoped the lads could regroup.

“At half-time we asked them to show us what we really are about, to go out there and dominate, to turn the screw and show character in adversity.

“We got over a really big hurdle and in the second-half we saw so many aspects of what we like, the never-say-die attitude, better movement and more strength and character.

“To get the performance we got for a large spell of the game was really pleasing.

“There’s been an improvement in each game and now we need to show these qualities at home and make our ground into a fortress.

“We have home games on Saturday and Tuesday so we hope the fans will come and back us. “