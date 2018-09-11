Mansfield Town boss delighted with ‘risk taking’ Derby County midfielder

David Flitcroft believes the deadline day addition of Timi Elsnik is already having the desired impact at Mansfield Town.

Midfielder Elsnik has only played one game for the Stags so far since joining the club on loan from Championship side Derby County in August.

Timi Elsnik, pictured playing for Swindon last season against Mansfield, is already having an impact with Stags following his loan move from Derby County, says David Flitcroft

But Flitcroft has seen enough from the 20-year-old in the EFL Trophy win at Lincoln City and in training to suggest he will be important signing.

And the Mansfield boss, who had Elsnik on loan at Swindon Town last season, was delighted to get him in the building before the loan window shut.

Speaking of the silky Slovenian, Flitcroft said: “There’s a calmness when he’s in possession and he looks to find strikers and link with strikers.

“He has a stunning left-foot and his pass completion is excellent. He will take risks and go to try and score goals so he’s a little bit different to what we’ve got.

“I think he complements what we’ve already got really well. He’s a left-sided centre-midfielder so gives us that real balance.

“I think he improves us.

“Competition for places is something that is really important.

“I look at (Alex) MacDonald and (Neal) Bishop’s form over the last couple of weeks and it’s gone up again.

“It’s gone up to a level where once that consistency kicks in, they’re at a really good level. You have to keep people waiting in the wings who can overtake you if you let them in.

“That’s what Timi has given us. I’m delighted with the addition.”

And added: “I’m delighted because I’ve worked with him before, you know what you’re getting.

“Sometimes the first time they come from a Championship club, it is completely different to real-time football.

“Because Timi has sampled that and felt the importance of winning, it’s important that we got him.”

Mansfield’s scheduled match against Crewe Alexandra was postponed on Saturday due to international call ups.

Flitcroft’s squad endured a tough session before the weekend and time for some rest and recuperation before a busy October period of games.

Defenders Krystian Pearce and Ryan Sweeney along with forward Omari Sterling-James featured for Barbados, Ireland U21s and Saint Kitts and Nevis respectively.

“Sweeney will be with us today (Tuesday) and Omari tomorrow (Wednesday),” said Flitcroft.

“Pearcey came back in Monday and the travelling and playing on a poor pitch has taken its toll a little bit. We will have to manage that.

“We have to get him ready for Saturday. We have to now pick up that schedule he had.

“The most important thing is Mansfield Town.

“I’m looking forward to getting KP (Pearce) back on the training ground and back in focus mode for Exeter City.”