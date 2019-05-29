Marcus Marshall signs new Matlock Town players after four new players join last week

After agreeing terms earlier in the summer, striker Marcus Marshall signed on the dotted line for Matlock Town on Tuesday night before handing over season tickets to the first two paying Town fans for the 2019/20 campaign.

Marshall joined Matlock from Alfreton at the start of last season and finished as the Gladiators second top scorer with eleven goals despite of missing most of the latter part of the campaign through injury.

“I enjoy the place, the homely feeling, everyone’s welcoming here” said Marshall. “People speak highly of the new players, I’ve only heard good things about them. I want to play up front, be in the thick of it, I want to be scoring goals and helping the team.”

Matlock have frozen season ticket prices with an adult ticket costing £160 if renewed before 1 August and include free admission to Matlock’s home pre season friendlies. The reduced price for concessions is £105. After 1 August the prices are £180 and £115 respectively.

Matlock expect to announce further new additions to their squad after four new players walked through the door last weekend (see this week's Matlock Mercury back page).

Midfielder Greg Tempest has left to join Grantham Town.

Meanwhile two more pre season friendlies have been announced with Premiership Sheffield United sending a side to face the Gladiators at the Proctor Cars Stadium on Tuesday 30 July. United finished second behind champions Norwich City to earn automatic promotion from the Championship. The other game is at Frickley Athletic on Saturday July 20.