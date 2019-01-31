Margetts signing was a 'no brainer' for Matlock Town boss

Matlock boss Dave Frecklington says bringing in loan striker Jon Margetts for a month from Boston United was a "no brainer".

Margetts has plenty of experience with the likes of Hull City, Gainsborough and the Pilgrims and was on target for Gainsborough when they won 2-0 at Matlock on New Year's Day.

"I'm not one for bringing in young lads on loan from pro-clubs when we have lads in our academy but this is different," Frecklington explained.

"We've had to send Marcus Marshall for a scan on his knee so the injury's more serious than we first though which is a real blow for the lad and the club. We haven't scored a goal in five games either so when we became aware that Jonny was available it was a no brainer. He's a proven goalscorer who'll help us immensely while Marcus is out injured."

Frecklington refuses to hit the panic button but like the Matlock fans, he will be hoping the goal drought ends at home to Basford United on Saturday and he is not bothered about how the goal is scored.

"It doesn't matter if it hits someone on the backside or whatever but in truth we've not tested the goalkeeper enough in many of our recent matches. Everyone's disappointed with the results at the moment but we've been really competitive against some good sides in Gainsborough, Scarborough and Nantwich.

"We peppered the goal against Scarborough and Jacko (Jamie Jackson) was a millimetre away from connecting with Michael Williams' cross on Saturday, so we're not that far away and the fact that we're competitive against sides like these gives me real confidence going forward."

Midfielder Cleveland Taylor is also having a scan and will be out for some time but on the plus side, Williams started the Nantwich game and lasted 80 minutes with no ill effects and Nathan Whitehead came on as a substitute having been out since the defeat at South Shields on December 1.