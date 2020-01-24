Matlock AC's Shelley Fairey takes top spot at Bramcote

A substantial Matlock Athletics Club attack this weekend was rewarded with one, two, three placed finishes across the board in all ages and over a mix of races.

In race four of five BDL Cross Country Series at Bramcote Hills, in Nottingham, 4.5 miles of hills awaited 16 Matlock runners.

Going into the race, the men’s team was sixth and the ladies’s team was a point behind Ilkeston RC in second, as they took on muddy conditions frozen over by cold weather.

Shelley Fairey had a great race to take first place in the ladies’ race and John Thorpe was 13th in the Men’s Race.

Other MACs – Oliver Lloyd, Scott Thompson, Hayley Gill fifth in the ladies’ race, Lottie Riddle, Jo Grant, Alison Pye, Nicky Dick, Mick Moorhouse, John Birch, Mike Lloyd, John Hurley, Jan Forrester, Les Thurston and Sally Owen.

Some individual awards have already been decided after four races with 1st Oliver Lloyd JM category, 1st John Birch MV60, 2nd John Hurley MV60, 1st Mick Moorhouse MV65 and 1st Les Thurston MV70.

The last race in the series is at the notoriously muddy venue of Holmebrook Valley Park, in Chesterfield, in February when the final individual and team awards will be decided.

Keen to keep their cross country season going, MAC Juniors Logan Fairey and Andrew Slater made the journey to Graves Park for the Sheffield Open Cross Country.

The boys ran a 2.5km loop with a few hills, woods and lots of mud.

Logan was third for most of the race until a strong finish saw him sneak second place in 11.21. Andrew continued his fine form, finishing seventh in 12.28.

On Sunday it was the Wildest Peaks Trail Run at the National Trust Longshaw Estate – the fourth edition, with a choice of 25.6k or 10.6k routes.

All the MACs plumped for the long route which headed north doing a circuit of Hathersage Moor, Carl Wark and Higger Tor, dropping into Padley Gorge and running along Curbar, Frogatt and Baslow Edges before returning to the finish over the open moorlands of Big and Totley Moors.

MAC Marcin Zaleski was first in 1.59.16, Rupert Holden 1st MV50 in 2.11.53, Geoff Cooper 4th MV50 in 2.31.16 – enough for first team home.

While, Jon Burch 2.50.02, Abi Waterfall 2.50.05 and Anna Brown 3.05.20 also finished.