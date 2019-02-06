Matlock boss Frecklington impressed with Leeds United trialist Ashton Hall

Matlock Town boss Dave Frecklington has hailed central defender Ashton Hall after the teenager earned a trial with Leeds United

Frecklington watched Hall turn in an “outstanding” performance for United’s U18 side in a 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday.

And the Gladiators boss was very impressed.

He said: “Ashton’s been training with the Leeds U23s and then played for the U18 side against Shrewsbury.

“He was outstanding, playing on the right of a back three in the first half and on the right of a back four in the second half. He’d gone into the game off the cuff with just one training session with Leeds so to step up and play so well with a totally new group of people was brilliant.

“His attitude and application has always been outstanding and I’m really really pleased for him. He’ll be training with the U23s again for the rest of the week, It’ll give Leeds the opportunity to take a really good look at him and to make a decision on him at the beginning of nest week.

“He didn’t put a foot wrong against Shrewsbury.”

Hall, on contract with the Gladiators, has so far made ten first team appearances for Matlock.

Frecklington said: “He’s been fantastic for us but needs to go to a Football League club to enhance his development.

“His attributes far outweigh the non-league game. This football club must be doing something right with Max Hunt and Zak Brunt earlier moving to Football League clubs and very good ones at that.

“It gives us confidence that we know we can drop into our academy for potential first team players.

“When I came into the building I looked at Ashton and could see there was a player in there, with the greatest respect he’s head and shoulders above academy and reserve team level, he just needed to get adjusted to the physicality of the Northern Premier League.

“I’ve been offered academy players on loan from Football League clubs but I’ve turned them down. What’s the point in having our academy if we don’t use it?

“I’d rather give our academy players the chance. We’ve a fantastic set up here at Matlock and our academy gives young lads who are being released from Football League teams some belief that there’s a pathway to the first team,

“We must be right up there with non league clubs who are giving young players the chance to compete at first team level and Ashton’s the talk of the town, the name on our supporters’ lips so it’s full credit to the people who run our academy and everyone behind the scenes at Matlock that these young lads are getting noticed and having the chance of making a career for themselves in full time football.”