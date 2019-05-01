Matlock prepare for manager interviews

Matlock Town say they have now stopped accepting applications for the vacant manager’s job at the Proctor Cars Stadium.

Dave Frecklington’s seven month stint in the hot seat ended last weekend in their final day defeat at Stafford Rangers.

Assistant Chris Rawlinson and coach Terry Fleming are also leaving with Frecklington.

“We’ve received a good number of applications from high calibre applicants and we’ll be going through these with interviews to set place after that” said Gladiators chairman Tom Wright.

“I’d like to thank all those who have applied. It goes to show what a good club we have here at Matlock with it being a very attractive job and now it’s important we select the right candidate to take the club forward.”