Matlock's Fraser Cummings wins U12s Boys crown in cyclocross league finale

Matlock cyclists had a successful finish to the Notts and Derbys Cyclocross League at Nottingham’s Chetwynd Barracks, with cold conditions but recent drier weather meaning less mud than previous rounds.

Race of the day was in the U12 Boys where a three-way tussle ended with victory for Fraser Cummings in a close sprint finish. Not far behind and finishing strongly was Arthur Limb in 4th, Rocco Schumacher 7th and Caspar Reynolds 10th.

In the Girls, Maia Howell was 4th in her debut cyclocross season, Libby Jackson 6th, Roxanne Schumacher 7th, Gracie Day 8th, Harriet Danvers 9th, Isla Woolf 10th.

In the U9s Boys, Oliver Coefield was 4th, Liam Jackson 7th, Elliot Holwell 12th, Rowan Sudbury 13th, Oscar Gardner 15th. For the Girls, Catherine Rivis 6th, Ruby Miller 8th, Isla Parkin 9th.

In the U14s Boys, Ben Mellor came 2nd, Emil Howell 9th, Tom Woolf 21st. Grace Longden took victory in the U14 Girls, Evie Bellingall 3rd.

In the U16 Girls, Harriet Limb (WXC World Racing) took victory, Holly Bailey 3rd. In the U16 Boys, Lewis Holmes 3rd, Will Longden 11th, Matt Calvert 13th.

In the Veteran Men's, Simon Patton was 6th in V50s, Chris Green 8th, David Riley 22nd, Paul Dalton 25th, Martin Holmes 29th. Chris Watts was 3rd in the V60s. In the V40s, Karl Schumacher 17th, Jason Harper 22nd, Mark Rivis 42nd. Matt Nicholson 4th, Rafa Abrahams 5th Junior male. Will Havercroft 19th, Adam Gardner 22nd in the senior category.

In the Women's, Marianne Heffron wrapped up a league win in 2nd, daughter Amelie Wayte took 2nd in the Juniors. Ellie Dalton 4th in the Seniors, Emma Jackson 12th.