Matlock Town boss Paul Phillips has spoken of his ambitions for the Gladiators as he fights an unprecedented injury and unavailability list.

The Gladiators saw five players unavailable for their last match at the last minute – a defeat at Warrington – after a car crash.

It was the latest problem for Phillips, who said he had never experienced such an injury crisis before as his side fights a Northern Premier League relegation battle.

“We have got to make sure we dust ourselves and go again,” he said. “I have never experienced this before – we had 12 or 13 receiving treatment (and not available) at Warrington… but the only way we will get out of this is by working hard.

“It is hard work at the moment. It feels like we cross one bridge and the other falls in the ocean some days, but we have got to get out of this predicament.”

The manager insisted that the Gladiators, currently third from bottom, could win their relegation battle and look upwards.

“We have got to push on and forget about the bad things and unluckiness – and be as positive as we can.

“We need to start getting points on the board and people back on the pitch,” he added.

“When we have got a fully-fit squad we are good enough to push up towards the top (of the table) never mind from the bottom – but that is when we have everyone back fit and raring to go.”

Phillips told MTFC TV the club had taken six points out of 58 before he arrived and insisted: “The culture of the club has got to change, on and off the pitch.

“This club shouldn’t be where it has been for the last four or five years.

“We have got to make sure it goes hand in hand – success on the pitch and being professional and ambitious off it.

“We have got the infrastructure right – we have got the stadium and the pitch is really good. “Now we have got to make sure the team pushes on and we get out of the position we are in – get enough points on the board (to avoid relegation) and hopefully win a cup, which we can still do.

“Then we can start afresh next year, knowing what we want to do and having goals in mind.

“We don’t just want to be a team making the numbers up, we want to push teams like the South Shields and Warringtons.”