Matlock Town add ex-Guiseley and AFC Telford midfielder to their ranks

Matlock Town have added 27 years old midfielder Jack Rea to their squad prior to this Saturday’s BetVictor NPL Premier Division home opener against Bamber Bridge (3pm).

Rea was a second half substitute in the Gladiators pre season friendly defeat at Lincoln United last weekend.

Having played for the Wales schoolboy side, Rea has had extensive experience in the Conference and Conference North divisions.

He was an ever present for Stalybridge Celtic in the 2010/11 campaign before playing for current Matlock boss Steve Kittrick at both Guiseley and AFC Telford.

Before joining Guiseley and Telford however, he was at Chester and had the dubious distinction of being the last player to score for them before they went bust, that goal being against Ebbsfleet United in February 2010.

Last season Rea was with Halesowen Town, making nineteen appearances and is Kittrick’s fourteenth summer addition to the Gladiators ranks.