Matlock Town allow Andrew Wright to move on

Andrew Wright’s contract with Matlock Town has been terminated by mutual consent.

The 23-year-old midfielder joined Matlock for a second time during the summer having moved from Coalville Town where he scored seventeen goals last season. Wright’s first spell with the Gladiators was in the 2016/17 season on loan from Lincoln City.

But Wright has been unable to find the target in the Gladiators’ ten league and cup matches so far and he hopes that a regular start with another club will see him rediscover his goalscoring touch.

“Andrew’s a smashing lad and we wish him all the best for the future” said Matlock Chairman Tom Wright.

Meanwhile there are two fixture alterations in October for the Gladiators.

Morpeth’s continued involvement in the FA Cup means that they will not be visiting the Proctor Cars Stadium on Saturday 5 October. Instead, Matlock will travel to Lancaster on that date.

The home meeting with Scarborough Athletic, originally set for Saturday 18 January has now been brought forward to Tuesday 8 October. Current Town boss

Steve Kittrick masterminded Scarborough’s promotion to the NPL Premier Division at the end of the 2017/18 season and current Gladiators Luke Dean, Josh Lacey, James Williamson and Bailey Gooda all played for the Seadogs under Kittrick.

Matlock, currently fif5th in the BetVictor NPL Premier Division visit second in the table Whitby this weekend which could see a return to action for Dean who missed three matches with a hamstring injury before being an unused substitute in Tuesday night’s home 1-1 draw with Atherton Colleries..