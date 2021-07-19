Matlock Town and Chesterfield prepare to honour Ernie Moss

Ernie Moss is Chesterfield's record goalscorer.

It is a game which carries extra poignance as both clubs prepare to remember the legendary Ernie Moss.

The 71 year old is Chesterfield’s record goalscorer who after retiring from playing had three years in charge of the Gladiators. In his final season with Matlock in 2003/04 he led the Gladiators to promotion, finishing as runners up to Hyde United in the NPL First Division, Matlock also lifting the Derbyshire Senior Cup after overcoming Ilkeston Town in a two legged final.

The friendly game between the Gladiators and the Spireites was always a special day for the Moss family who will be attending the game on Wednesday as special guests of Matlock Town

A minute’s silence was held on Friday when Matlock beat another of Moss’ former clubs in Mansfield Town.

But on Wednesday the intention is for it to be more of a celebration of Ernie’s life as daughter Nikki has requested that there be a minute’s applause and she would like the crowd to chant “Ernie, Ernie, Ernie “

It is sure to be an emotional night when a huge crowd is expected not only for the first Matlock game since the easing of Covid restrictions, but to honour a true footballing character.

Matlock officials advise spectators to arrive in good time ahead of the 7.30 pm kick off to aid with smooth entry of fans into the Proctor Cars Stadium.

Catering facilities will be open inside the ground including the Shorts Lounge, but fans should be aware that the local police have instructed that no drinks can be taken outside of the social club.

Matlock have therefore had to amend their arrangements somewhat and fans will have access to two bars inside the club.

Gladiators Chairman Bryn Apperley said: “We appreciate that a lot of fans like to stand and watch the game with a refreshing drink from the club but we have no choice but to ask fans to stay inside with their drinks as the police have clearly stipulated this requirement to us.