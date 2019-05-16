Matlock Town announce pre-season friendlies with Chesterfield and Burton Albion

Matlock Town’s pre-season friendly programme will begin with two home games against familiar full-time opponents in Burton Albion and Chesterfield.

The Gladiators' first game under new manager Steve Kittrick’s stewardship will be against Nigel Clough’s Burton on Saturday, 13 July (3pm).

The Brewers were last at the Proctor Cars Stadium in July 2017 when the contest finished in a 2-2 draw with Marcus Dinanga, who was on loan at Matlock from Albion in 2016/17 when he netted 34 goals, scoring one of the Burton goals. Last year the friendly had to be cancelled with Burton having a lengthy injury list.

Three days later on Tuesday, 16 July (7.45 pm) the Spireites are in town in a match that has always been popular with local football fans, regularly attracting crowds of over 1,000 to the Proctor Cars Stadium.

Last year Martin Allen sent over a youthful Chesterfield line-up and after going a goal down, Matlock came out on top by a 4-2 margin. Current Chesterfield manager John Sheridan is expected to send a strong side this time.

Matlock are busy organising further games in preparation for the new Evo-Stik NPL Premier Division season which gets underway on Saturday, 17 August, details of which will be announced in due course.