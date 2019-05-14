Matlock Town assistant manager leaves post after only a week

New Matlock Town boss Steve Kittrick is looking for a new number two after his assistant Chris Bolder was handed the first team manager’s job at newly formed North Ferriby FC.

Kittrick was only appointed with Bolder a week ago but took the news in his stride.

Speaking on Monday night, Kittrick said: “These things happen in football, in Chris’s eyes he had a better offer to be a number one so we respect that and move on.

"Both the club and myself have been proactive and I’m currently speaking with another couple of people about the job and we hope to be able to announce something in the next few days.”