Matlock Town boss adds five more players to squad

Steve Kittrick added five more players to his squad on Thursday night ahead of Saturday's opening pre season game at home to Burton Albion.

Midfielder Nathan Whitehead resigned after coming to the Proctor Cars Stadium for a second spell last season while another familiar name in striker Ben Edgson also signed on the dotted line.

The three others are defenders Louis Wardle and James Williamson plus attacking midfielder Niall Doran.

Wardle (20) has been at Barnsley for a.decade but could not break through to the first team and had a successful loan period at Curzon Ashton towards the end of last season.

Find out how Matlock start their new season against

Williamson was at North Ferriby United last season before Kittrick signed him for Scarborough Athletic and he made his Seadogs debut in the scoreless draw at the Proctor Cars Stadium last January. Kittrick's successor at Scarborough, John Deacey released him in the summer.

Twenty three years old Doran is likely to be more well known to Matlock fans having spent three.seaspns at Buxton before moving to Mickleover Sports twelve months ago. Injury restricted his season to just three appearances for Sports and he is keen to make a fresh start with the Gladiators.

All are expected to feature against Burton who have informed Matlock that they will be sending their first team squad.