Matlock Town boss Dave Frecklington hails fans’ support

Matlock Town boss Dave Frecklington has paid tribute to the Gladiators supports in a pre-Christmas message this week.

It came after Matlock’s excellent 3-1 win at Whitby Town last Saturday, third successive victory in league and cup as they bounced back convincingly after their 5-0 defeat at South Shields three weeks ago.

Matlock have taken an impressive 30 points from their last 13 games, the South Shields game being their only league defeat since the end of September.

Conditions at Whitby were horrendous with a cold biting swirling wind enveloping the Turnbull Ground.

Frecklington said: “The support we had up at Whitby was fantastic. The conditions though were about the worst I’d experienced, it was about the coldest day ever.

“It would have been so easy for them to stay in the pub in the warm but the backing we got was magnificent and the most vocal since we came into the building.

“The players gave them something to cheer about but even when we were 1-0 down the supporters kept encouraging and cheering us on.

“We’ve had terrific support since we came here, the home attendances have been great and it’s important we keep on getting this level of support and trying to increase it. This tremendous support does encourage the lads and we want it to carry on.”

Frecklington is a big believer that everyone, officials, management, players, helpers and fans should be one.

“That bond’s so important for without the supporters we are nothing and it was so nice on Saturday to enjoy that performance together and to share a beer and a smile afterwards.”

Matlock are inviting fans to stay behind after Saturday’s home meeting with Stafford Rangers and have a drink with players and management when it is hoped that the reserve, academy and junior sides will be represented.