Matlock Town boss disappointed after defeat to Chesterfield

Matlock Town manager Paul Phillips was disappointed with his side's performance.

The popular annual meeting attracted a bumper 1614 attendance.

“It was a lovely night, we played the best team we’ve seen so far this pre-season but we probably gave our worst performance which is a pity given the number of people watching” Phillips reflected.

“But these types of games will do us a lot of good. Chesterfield are an excellent side who’ll do well in the National League. We probably showed them too much respect early on, we didn’t get at them and in amongst them as I would have liked. I felt we looked a little leggy tonight, we’d trained Monday, we didn’t win the midfield battle.”

The Gladiators were without box to box midfielder Alex Wiles who Phillips thought could have made a difference, Wiles having been forced to isolate after a family member had been pinged for Covid.

Wiles should be in the frame for the weekend, but at present Matlock have no fixture on Saturday after a Covid outbreak in scheduled opponents Newcastle Town’s camp.

Striker Ross Hannah wasn’t risked either as he complained of a tight calf.

Phillips also paid tribute to former Spireites striker and Gladiators manager Ernie Moss after the game.