Matlock Town boss left frustrated by 1-1 draw

Matlock Town boss Dave Frecklington shared fans’ disappointment after the 1-1 draw with Mickleover Sports on Saturday.

The drab game was lit up by a sensational Jonny Margetts goal with 20 minutes left which ought to have sealed all three points, but Mickleover were back level within ninety seconds.

The Margetts strike won the NPL Goal Of The Week award and many admirers on social media.

Frecklington said: “It was a really poor first half from us and I gave them some stern words at half time for it just wasn’t good enough.

“We got more on the front foot and showed more energy and purpose in the second half, particularly after Nathan Morley came on, he did very well.

“It was a bobbly lively pitch which made it difficult for both teams who consequently went direct, but I was really disappointed with our performance levels in the first half.

“We got an outstanding goal but then conceded a poor goal from a comedy of errors and I was annoyed with conceding so soon after going in front, particularly as it was their only real shot on goal.”