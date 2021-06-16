Matlock Town boss Paul Phillips excited by new signings

Matlock Town' new signing Alex Wiles during his time with Gainsborough Trinity.

Joining the ranks at the Proctor Cars Stadium are left sided full-back or winger John Pritchard and midfielder Alex Wiles.

Pritchard (25) comes to Matlock from fellow NPL Premier Division outfit Ashton United having signed for the Robins in June 2019.

He started out at Manchester United before moving to Oldham Athletic where he made one appearance.

After two seasons at Boundary Park, Pritchard was released to join FC United of Manchester before short spells at Trafford, New Mills, Ramsbottom and Ashton followed.

His next port of call was Chester in the National League North where he netted twice in thirteen appearances before spending time on loan at Buxton before rejoining Ashton.

“He’s a natural left footer, can score goals and his set pieces are fantastic. He’s been with me before and he’s a player that knows just what it takes to get out of this league,” said Phillips.

Wiles (24) is a box to box midfielder whose last club was Gainsborough Trinity having had two spells at The Northolme.

Former Trinity boss Curtis Woodhouse signed him from Tadcaster Albion and the former boxer and professional footballer played a leading role in Wiles coming to Matlock.

“I’d like to thank Curtis Woodhouse who has been a big help to us in getting Alex to the club, Alex is a quality player and I think this is a massive signing for us as I think he’s well capable of returning to the professional game,” Phillips added.