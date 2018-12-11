Matlock Town boss targets another long unbeaten run

Matlock Town boss Dave Frecklington is targeting another long unbeaten run following Saturday’s win over Workington.

Town were beaten 5-0 at South Shields to end an 10 game unbeaten run before bouncing back with successive home wins.

“It was really important for us to win those two home games after the disappointment at South Shields when we felt a bit demoralised,” said Frecklington.

“We’d nearly caught South Shields up, we’d come a long way in a short space of time and didn’t expect the South Shields performance.

“The lads were really determined that it wouldn’t happen again. It was really important to get the cup win going into last Saturday and then to win a really tough game against Workington shows what the club is all about.”

Workington lay in a surprisingly low second bottom spot ahead of last weekend’s clash when Matlock had to work tremendously hard to secure the win.

A cracking team goal finished off by Luke Hinsley gave them the lead midway through the first half but Workington levelled matters only seven minutes later. Although Marcus Marshall missed a penalty for Town early in the second half, debutant Jonathan Wafula netted the winner eleven minutes from time, but only after sterling defensive work and some great goalkeeping from Ross Durrant had kept the Reds at bay.

“It was a really tough game with Workington and having watched them at Stalybridge a couple of weeks earlier, we knew it would be difficult, it proved to be just that,” added Frecklington.

“They’re scrapping for their lives and they reminded me so much of us when we first took over at Matlock. They’ll take points off teams, it was a fantastic victory in testing conditions.

“One defeat in the last twelve league games and six home wins on the bounce, it was a really good three points.”

Twenty-four years old Kenyan born Wafula joined Town from Boston United on a dual signing arrangement last Thursday and Frecklington is delighted to have him on board.

He lived in Darley Dale as a youngster, playing for Tansley Juniors before signing for Chesterfield where he made just one first team appearance.

“I’ve worked with him before at Gainsborough Trinity, he’s got pace, strength and tons of ability,” said Frecklington.

“He’s good in the air with a tremendous work ethic. He did well at Shaw Lane and I’m really pleased to have him on board.

“He’s local which is great for us. He was a real threat on Saturday, particularly in those final 15 to 20 minutes and I was delighted that he got his goal. We’ve relied heavily on Craig King on the left but now we have that other option on the right.”