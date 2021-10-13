Matlock Town boss wants whole area to get behind his boys against South Shields

Boss Paul Phillips is wanting to see a bumper crowd on Saturday.

The Gladiators have a three point lead over second placed Shields following Tuesday’s fixtures which saw Matlock win 3-1 at foot of the table Grantham while Shields won their first game in four with a 2-0 home derby win against Morpeth Town.

“We need people in the area to get down and get behind us,” said Phillips.

“It must be a long time that this club was involved in a top of the table game – 15 or 16 games into the season.

"The support we’ve received this season from our fans has been top class and we’ll need each and every one of them plus the support of everyone in the area to come down and back us.”

Shields regularly attract home gates in excess of 2,000 and a healthy number of supporters are expected to back their team at the Proctor Cars Stadium.

The Mariners have won on their last two visits to Matlock but a year ago this weekend, Matlock returned from Mariners Park with all three points thanks to a second half header from Alex Byrne.

Looking ahead to the game, Phillips believes Matlock are well capable of maintaining their 100 per cent home league record.

He added: “It’s a game we’ should relish and one I feel we can win.

"We went up there last year and came home with the points but we all know South Shields are an excellent side and we know we face a very hard task.

"We also know we’ve got to play a lot better than in the last two or three games.”

Matlock were beaten 2-1 at Atherton last weekend before the Grantham win. At Atherton Matlock missed a gilt edged chance to go in front and a catalogue of opportunities went begging at Grantham.

“We’ve got to start taking our chances,” warned Phillips. “We had two gilt edged ones at Atherton which could have changed the game and there were countless ones at Grantham.

"Take them and the game’s very different. Don’t and you can get bitten on the bum and we were hanging on a bit in the second half.

"It’s a matter of being ruthless, we ought to have been 4-0 up in the opening fifteen or twenty minutes. You can’t legislate for missing the chances and I was disappointed with the goal we gave away, it was very sloppy on our part.

"But looking at things as a whole, Grantham away on a Tuesday isn’t the nicest place to come to but we’ve got the win and really if they’d (Grantham) had got something from the game it’d have been a travesty.”

Ross Hannah, on as a substitute, received his second red card of the season late on, the referee again saying it was for the use of an elbow.