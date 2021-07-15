Matlock Town fixtures: Gladiators to kick season off at Ashton United

Matlock Town's full fixture list has been released.

Sam Egerton, Mark Lees and John Pritchard are also former Ashton players with Pritchard being a summer signing from the Robins so there will certainly be plenty of interest and rivalry for Matlock’s first league match since October 20.

The Gladiators then have two home games as Basford United visit the Proctor Cars Stadium on Tuesday August 17 followed by Hyde United on Saturday August 21. After a trip to Nantwich Town on Tuesday August 24, there are two home fixtures to complete the month over the August Bank Holiday with Warrington Town the opponents on the Saturday and Gainsborough Trinity on Monday.

Gladiators’ fans will be pleased to see their side at home on Boxing Day against local rivals Buxton with the return at the Silverlands scheduled for Easter Monday. Town will face the third Derbyshire side in the division, Mickleover FC at home on Tuesday October 5 with the return in Derby on Saturday March 19.

Buxton apart, potentially Matlock’s largest home attendances are likely to come from the visits of FC United of Manchester and South Shields which are on Saturday 2 October and Saturday 16 October respectively.

Matlock’s final home match is versus Nantwich Town on Easter Saturday before they finish the campaign with two games on the road, the Easter Monday derby at Buxton being followed by a trip to Warrington Town on Saturday 23 October.

MATLOCK TOWN FC FIXTURES 2020/21

AUGUST

Sat 14 Ashton United (A)

Tue 17 BASFORD UNITED (H)

Sat 21 HYDE UNITED (H)

Tue 24 Nantwich Town (A)

Sat 28 WARRINGTON TOWN (H)

Mon 30 GAINSBOROUGH TRINITY (H)

SEPTEMBER

Sat 4 Emirates F A Cup 1q

Tue 7 Stafford Rangers (A)

Sat 11 STALYBRIDGE CELTIC (H)

Tue 14 WITTON ALBION (H)

Sat 18 Emirates F A Cup 2q

Sat 25 Bamber Bridge (A)

Tue 28 Radcliffe (A)

OCTOBER

Sat 2 FC UNITED OF MANCHESTER (H)

Tue 5 MICKLEOVER (H)

Sat 9 Atherton Colleries (A)

Tue 12 Grantham Town (A)

Sat 16 SOUTH SHIELDS (H)

Sat 23 Lancaster City (A)

Sat 30 Buildbase FA Trophy 3q

NOVEMBER

Sat 6 WHITBY TOWN (H)

Sat 13 Buildbase FA Trophy 1

Sat 20 Morpeth Town (A)

Sat 27 SCARBOROUGH ATHLETIC (H)

DECEMBER

Sat 4 STAFFORD RANGERS (H)

Sat 11 Stalybridge Celtic (A)

Sat 18 Hyde United (A)

Mon 27 BUXTON (H)

JANUARY

Sat 1 Gainsborough Trinity (A)

Sat 8 ASHTON UNITED (H)

Sat 15 Witton Albion (A)

Sat 22 BAMBER BRIDGE (H)

Sat 29 South Shields (A)

FEBRUARY

Sat 5 LANCASTER CITY (H)

Tue 8 GRANTHAM TOWN (H)

Sat 12 Whitby Town (A)

Sat 19 RADCLIFFE (H)

Sat 26 FC United of Manchester (A)

MARCH

Sat 12 ATHERTON COLLERIES (H)

Sat 19 Mickleover (A)

Sat 26 Scarborough Athletic (A)

APRIL

Sat 2 MORPETH TOWN (H)

Sat 9 Basford United (A)

Sat 16 NANTWICH TOWN (H)

Mon 18 Buxton (A)