Matlock Town games postponed as Northern Premier League suspend season amid coronavirus outbreak

The Northern Premier League has suspended its programme until further notice as the Covid-19 outbreak worsens, writes Ian Richardson.

In the short term, the Gladiators home clash with Ashton United was called off after their scheduled fixture with Nantwich Town at the Proctor Cars Stadium was postponed on Saturday.

The decision to call off the Nantwich game was made on Friday evening when manager Paul Phillips plus several players and staff members reported suspected Covid-19 symptoms.

Monday’s statement from the Northern Premier League read: “The Northern Premier League has today decided, reluctantly, to suspend all fixtures until further notice in light of the escalating Covid- 19 outbreak.

“The League would like to congratulate the players, officials, volunteers and fans of clubs able to stage games at the weekend and notes the excellent attendances at those fixtures.

“Whilst the primary responsibility of the League is to the financial stability of its member clubs, the number of clubs reporting players and officials in self-isolation has now reached a point at which continuing to play games would severely undermine the integrity of the competition.

“In consultation with the partners Eliteform, all NPL Football Academy fixtures have been suspended until further notice.

“The NPL is well aware that clubs and fans want clarity around whether the 2019/20 season is to be suspended temporarily or permanently and the full implications of either eventuality. The NPL will be working with the other Alliance Leagues and the Football Association to assess the various options and agree a way forward.

“As soon as we are able to, we will share that information with member clubs and their supporters.”