Matlock Town look to make home advantage count in bid to end barren start to 2019

Matlock Town boss Dave Frecklington is hoping to make home advantage count when Scarborough Athletic visit the Proctor Cars Stadium on Saturday, in the first of three consecutive home matches.

The Gladiators have suffered three defeats from three and are yet to register a goal scored in a barren start to 2019 for Frecklington’s men ahead of the visit of fifth-placed Scarborough.

Matlock Town FC vs Hyde United FC @ The Proctor Cars Stadium Matlock - Evo-Stik League - 06-10-18 - Image by Jez Tighe

Saturday’s visitors have made a return to form with successive home wins against Hednesford Town and Warrington Town following an unproductive run of their own which brought six defeats in eight matches.

Frecklington said: “I’d like to think a game against a side like Scarborough will bring the best out of us.

“Scarborough had a disappointing set of results before their two wins recently so they’ve had a spell just like we’re having now.

“Our home record since we came to the club is very good with just two defeats against South Shields and Gainsborough so we want to keep on doing well at home.”

Third placed Nantwich Town and play off chasing Basford United follow Scarborough at the Proctor Cars Stadium on the following two Saturdays as Matlock look to get their season back on track.

Their latest setback came in disappointing fashion last weekend when a Lee Beevers own goal handed hosts Witton Albion victory as Town went down to a second successive single goal defeat away from home.

As in the loss at Lancaster City a week earlier, Matlock dominated the second half but could not find a breakthrough.

“We can pull the goal to pieces as much as we want but it was a poor one to concede, it’s a long time since I’ve seen an own goal like that and it sums up the way things are going for us at the moment,” said Frecklington.

“We dominated the second halves in both of our away defeats but have lacked quality in the final third. We’ve had off days with too many straight balls, we’ve not had the periods of sustained play brought about by putting good balls into the box.

“We really should have had 0-0 draws at the very least at both Lancaster and Witton. On the plus side, we’ve looked a lot more solid defensively with Lancaster’s goal from a penalty and the own goal at Witton. You expect to come under pressure away from home but we’ve dealt with things fairly easily and in all three losses we’ve not been beaten up and have been in the game until the 95th minute.”

Midfielder Greg Tempest will make his home debut on Saturday after signing from Basford United last week. Tempest, 25, was a Northern Ireland under 21 international while he was at Notts County and has played for Frecklington previously at Gainsborough Trinity.