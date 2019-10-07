Matlock Town mourning the loss of club legend Mick Fenoughty

Matlock Town are mourning the loss of former player Mick Fenoughty, who holds the club record for number of appearances.

Fenoughty, who died at the age of 72 on Thursday last week, was one of three legendary brothers who played key roles in the Gladiators’ successful sides of the 1970s when they won the FA Trophy at Wembley.

It was also the era when they famously knocked Mansfield Town, the subsequent champions of Division Three (now League One), out of the FA Cup, beating them 5-2 on their own ground, and when they won the Northern Premier League (NPL) Cup by beating Boston United at Maine Road, the home of Manchester City.

In all, Fenoughty played 673 times for Matlock, scoring 100 goals, and also managed the team in the early 1980s, guiding them to the runners-up spot in the NPL, their highest-ever league finish

Paying tribute, Matlock chairman Tom Wright said the club had lost a great friend.

He commented: “Mick Fenoughty was class, both as a player and as a manager. A one-club man, he gave us years of outstanding service, as did his brothers, Tom and Nick.

“Mick was a gentleman but a very competitive player who could glide past defenders. He was also a very good manager.

“Mick was with us for 14 years, and his excellent service will never be forgotten. We were shocked to hear the news.”

The 1975 FA Trophy final was the only time when three brothers have lined up for the same side in a Wembley final.

Fenoughty also played in four Derbyshire FA Saturday Senior County Cup finals, winning two.

He retired from football in 1985, shortly after netting his 100th Matlock goal.