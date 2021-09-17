Matlock Town sign defender Ioan Evans from Stalybridge Celtic

Matlock Town have signed defender Ioan Evans.

Egerton joined Warrington Rylands on Tuesday and Phillips believes he has a great replacement in the 24 year old and points to Evans’ vast experience in the division above that will benefit the Gladiators.

Evans was in the Celtic side that lost at Matlock last weekend and has been an ever present for them so far this season.

A former under 17 and under 19 international for Wales, Evans is a product of the Newport County academy. He was later at Sheffield United before being loaned to Boston United. Evans joined Gainsborough Trinity before another move to Tadcaster Albion followed prior to his move to Stalybridge.

Dominant in the air and comfortable on the ball, Phillips says he will be effective at both ends of the park.

“He’s great in the air, six foot plus and will offer us something else in both boxes. Losing Sam Egerton was a big blow and although we had the two young lads coming in the other night, you can’t beat experience and after playing two hundred plus games in the National League North, his signing is a massive plus for us .”

Evans is expected to be included in the Gladiators squad at Stafford Rangers on Saturday.