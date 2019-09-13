Matlock Town sign Hyde United defender and extend Guiseley winger’s stay

Matlock Town boss Steve Kittrick has added to his defensive options, having signed Hyde United’s central defender Bailey Gooda.

Gooda, 22, played under Kittrick at Scarborough and was one of a number of players released by the Seadogs during the summer.

He began his career with Barnsley before having spella at both Frickley Athletic and Harrogate Town before making the move to the Yorkshire Coast from Harrogate, initially on loan in December 2017.

He signed on a permanent basis for Scarborough and was a key player as Kittrick’s side won promotion to the NPL Premier Division at the end of the 2017/18 season.

Gooda, described by John McCombe, Hyde’s assistant manager as “a good centre half who is comfortable on the ball with a wealth of experience for his age” will be added to the Gladiators squad for Saturday’s home clash with South Shields.

He joins Luke Dean and Josh Lacey at Matlock who were his team mates at Scarborough.

While, Scott Smith’s loan from Guiseley to Matlock Town has been extended for another month.

The lively hard working winger, who can also operate as a striker ,has impressed during Matlock’s successful start to the new campaign which has seen them remain unbeaten in their opening seven league and cup matches.

Kittrick was keen to extend the deal which was confirmed on Thursday night.

Smith, 20, will be eligible for selection for Saturday’s home meeting with South Shields.