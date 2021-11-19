Matlock Town strengthen squad

Matlock Town had added a new midfielder and hope to bring in two more.

The latest addition began his career at Sheffield Wednesday where he had a number of years in the Owls Academy as well as representing England at under 15 level. When his contract was about to end at Hillsborough in May 2021 he had a trial at Brentford.

Hall joins the Gladiators from Sheffield FC having also been at Guiseley on a dual registration basis, playing for the Lions in their 1-0 FA Cup 1st Round defeat at AFC Wimbledon earlier this month and making his Guiseley debut at Darlington a week earlier.

Phillips says that Hall’s arrival has come at an opportune time with Jamioe Cooke expected to be out for around two weeks with a tweak in his knee.

“With Jamie being out for a couple of weeks it’s worked out well for us. He’s very much like Jamie, he’s got an eye for a goal and has trained well tonight,” he said.

"He’s had a good upbringing at Sheffield Wednesday and our President Dennis (Hobson) tipped us off about him. We’re a little short now in that niber ten area and Luke can fill that void. He’ll be a good acquisition for us.”